In October, the Labour group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, said she wanted to see a “a comprehensive report on improving Falkirk’s public transport and promoting a cleaner environment”.

Among the details Mrs Hannah wanted to see were options for the council of taking control of bus services, following the successful model of Lothian Buses, which are publicly owned.

She also wanted to look at the possibilities for joint arrangements with neighbouring councils and the possibility of using more Demand Responsive Transport for rural areas.

Councillors will hear that it is too expensive to pull together a report on the local bus service

However, a report due to go before the council executive next week reveals that council officers say they do not have the staff to produce the report themselves – and engaging contractors would cost at least £100,000.

The report also acknowledges the massive £67 million budget gap currently facing Falkirk Council.

It states that “the report is likely to recommend activity which will require revenue and capital investment at a time when the council has no available revenue and capital budget”.

That means that whatever the result of the report, the council simply won’t have the funds to put any actions in place.

At the time of the meeting in October, a new bus operator, McGill’s, had recently taken over services previously run by First Scotland East.

Since then, McGills has said that they believe it will take two years to restore a full service due to the dilapidated condition of the vehicles in service. Ongoing staff shortages are continuing to plague bus services despite the fact that McGill’s raised drivers’ wages when they took over.

The report going to the executive says that if councillors are content not to get a comprehensive review they will prepare a separate report on a number of ideas that council staff can develop. This will include exploring the enhanced role of taxis as well as a review of the taxi card scheme.