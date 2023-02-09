Falkirk Council is undertaking the project on the island, which is part of the Firth of Forth Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The works will last for approximately four days and in that time the sea buckthorn will be removed and mulched.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Once these works have been completed a native hedge will be planted by Falkirk Council and volunteers to provide future shelter and food for our resident and visitor birds. The hedge will also act as a natural screen helping to minimise disturbance to the wildfowl and waders who visit our shores.”

Sea Buckthorn will be removed from ground near Bo'ness

Consent has been granted by Nature Scot with funding from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund.