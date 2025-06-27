Falkirk Council removes education voting rights from religious reps

Religious representatives on Falkirk Council's executive will not longer be allowed to vote on education matters. Pic: Contributed

Councillors in Falkirk have voted to remove the voting rights of the religious representatives on its executive when discussing education matters.

At a meeting of the full council yesterday (Thursday) members agreed that the three religious representatives will still be welcome to take part in debates but will no longer be able to vote.

Councillors said they wanted to ensure that major decisions – such as whether a school should be closed or not – should only be taken by democratically elected members who are fully accountable to the public.

At the meeting, deputation was made on behalf of Archbishop Leo Cushley and the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh.

Declan McGavin read a statement from Archbishop Cushley which said the presence of a Catholic representative was the result of “a long-standing partnership between church and state that was not built on power but trust”.

He added: “Taking away our vote and effectively our input into matters relating to Catholic education would be a great betrayal of that trust.

“To strip our representatives of their vote while retaining their right to speak sends a message to the community and says to us that your voice will be heard but it will not count.”

In a written submission to the council, David Seel, who represents the Evangelical group of churches also expressed concerns.

He said: “Removing voting rights from religious reps – when we are often among the most experienced, engaged, and constructive members of these committees – sends a damaging message: that the only voices worth listening to are elected or secular. This is narrow, not inclusive.”

But members of Falkirk Council stressed that the experience of the religious representatives would still be valued.

Proposing the cross-party motion, SNP councillor Iain Sinclair said: “The motion makes clear that in removing voting rights, we do not seek to diminish the voice of religious representatives.

“To those impacted by these changes, I want to make it crystal clear that your guidance, insight and experience is a vital part of our decision-making process.”

Falkirk no longer has a separate education committee, so matters are now referred to the council’s executive every second month.

By law, local authorities in Scotland must appoint three religious representatives to their education committees, at least one of whom must be appointed by the Roman Catholic Church and one by the Church of Scotland.

Falkirk Council also has several non-voting members who attend the education part of the executive; two teachers, a parent, two pupils and a care experienced representative.

SNP councillor Fiona Collie, seconding the motion, said the change would put all non-councillor members “on the same footing”.

Independent councillor Laura Murtagh, who had originally asked for a report on the subject, said many councils, including Falkirk, now have minority administrations, which effectively means religious representatives “hold the balance of power”.

“This is about democratic accountability and reflecting the views of a modern, democratic society,” she said.

“This report is about ensuring that anyone charged with the responsibility of taking decisions – for example whether a school should close – does so from a legitimate, elected and accountable position.”

Ms Murtagh also put forward her own motion asking the council to look at inviting members of the Scottish Youth Parliament to encourage more young people to get involved but this was not supported.

Following the vote, National Secular Society head of campaigns Megan Manson said: “We welcome the council’s decision, which is the best means of ensuring the council is equal, democratic and fair for everyone, whatever their religion or belief.

“This makes Falkirk the tenth council in Scotland to remove voting privileges from religious representatives. We hope all other councils follow suit – and that the Scottish Government reviews the outdated law requiring religious appointees on councils in the first place.

“If Scotland is a country where all have an equal chance to participate in decision making, it can’t give one select group a privileged role.”