Falkirk Council rejects plans for cafe and homes at historic Dunmore Pineapple for a second time

Plans to build a visitor centre alongside 82 new houses close to one of the Falkirk area’s most distinctive landmarks have been refused for a second time.

The Dunmore Pineapple is an 18th century folly, built in the shape of the exotic fruit, and set in woodland close to the villages of Dunmore and Airth.

It is owned by the National Trust for Scotland but has no visitor facilities and there has been both fierce opposition and vocal support for the proposal that went to Falkirk Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Agents representing local landowner George Russell told the committee that the visitor centre – which would mainly be a cafe with toilets, an arts and crafts area and shop – would create around 20 jobs for the local area and boost tourism.

Councillors have once again rejected plans for a cafe and housing near the Dunmore Pineapple. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

They said it would also provide “high quality, sustainable housing”, which would cross fund the visitor centre and pay for improvements, including a roundabout, for the main road.

The new proposal was very similar to the plans that were rejected by Falkirk councillors in 2023 but the applicant had hoped that slight changes, including to the location and the house styles, along with larger green spaces, would help change the committee members’ minds.

The previous plan had met opposition from the National Trust of Scotland, but this time they did not object, although the charity once again made clear that they were not in partnership with the venture.

Historic Environment Scotland advised that the proposal would have an impact on Dunmore Park garden and designed landscape, although they did not formally object.

Of 285 responses to the proposals there were 194 objections and 91 in support.

But there was support from Airth Parish Community Council who felt the development would provide much needed facilities for the area as well as local jobs and housing.

They stated: “The beauty and splendour of this unique world class feature is tempered by the lack of basic facilities like toilets and café, and with parking for only a handful of cars and none for buses.

“After negotiating a pothole-ridden road to get there, many visitors leave disappointed by the lack of facilities.”

The committee were also divided on the plans, with Provost Robert Bissett saying he thought it would be “a fantastic addition to the area”.

He was supported by local councillor Jim Flynn who said the 20 new jobs would be a welcome boost for the village, particularly after the closure of Airth Castle Hotel.

However, the officers’ report raised concerns about the “detrimental impact” the development would have on the character of the designed landscape around Dunmore.

And there were several other issues, including pedestrian access to the site, as the footpath is only on one side of the main road.

There were also worries about access to health care for the residents of the new houses, with some patients perhaps having to go to either Fallin or Stenhousemuir for a GP, which would be difficult by public transport, given the poor bus service.

The capacity of Larbert High School was also an issue that was raised by several objectors to the proposal.

Councillors Laura Murtagh and Gordon Forrest said they could not see justification to go against so many council policies, while other councillors reluctantly said they could not support the proposal although they could see its merits.

Members voted seven votes to five to refuse the application.