Councillors have agreed an advertisement on a ‘five-metre high concrete pillar’ near an accident blackspot in Falkirk was too dangerous to approve.

Beancross Invest Ltd wanted to erect a sign advertising the recently opened Beijing Banquet restaurant and the Travelodge on the A9 at Beancross Farm, near the junction with Grandsable Road.

But members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee heard on Wednesday that roads officials had concerns that the huge sign would be distracting for drivers on a very busy stretch of road that has seen several accidents in recent years.

The proposal was for a stone-clad concrete pillar, four metres high, topped by a one-metre high aluminium sign with the new restaurant’s logo.

The sign would have advertised the Beijing Banquet restaurant and neighbouring Travelodge. Pic: Michael Gillen, National World

According to roads officials, there were also concerns that the structure itself could prove a hazard if a vehicle was to hit it – and while the risk of collision was fairly low, any injuries would be serious.

Recently, several changes have been made to the road layout, in a bid to make the junction safer.

Traffic lights and clearer lane markings are now in place and roads officials said that this makes it even more important that drivers are concentrating on the road and not distracted by signs.

The road speed has also reduced from national speed limit to 40 mph.

Convener Billy Buchanan said: “We all know this area very well and it has always been a dangerous area at the best of times.

“I think officers are quite right in their recommendation to refuse because I believe it’s in the best interests of public safety that this doesn’t go up.”

Lower Braes councillor Gordon Forrest agreed, saying “it’s a very busy junction”.

He praised the work done at the junction by Falkirk Council saying: “With the improvements, I feel the road is now far clearer, however the last thing we need is for any distractions for drivers.”

Falkirk Council announced on August 9 that the £1 million project to improve the junction was complete, “providing safer and more efficient travel for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians”.