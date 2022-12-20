Help to cover the cost of lunches during the school holidays was introduced during the coronavirus pandemic by the Scottish Government. Its funding covers a payment of £2.50 a day per child, but Falkirk Council chose to boost this to £3.50.

The council also extended the scheme to those in receipt of a clothing grant, even if they were not entitled to free school meals, helping an extra 500 local families on a low income.

Since 2020, Falkirk Council has topped up the Scottish Government funding of £712,000 by a further £344,000 but says now it can no longer continue to do so. Councillors have now agreed to end the additional support.

The Labour group put forward an amendment suggesting that the payment should continue with group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, saying: “This is not the right time to be reducing assistance to the lowest income families in terms of food for children.”

She asked that it be continued until the end of the financial year and that during the budget process they could look at it again.

But the leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “At some point we knew were going to have to revert to the Scottish Government criteria. We have managed to fund it this far with the Covid resources we have had but that has been depleted so we will have to make a decision.

“But at the time there are significant payments available through the Scottish Government I think there’s a reasonable mitigation there.”

Councillor Fiona Collie urged all local members to encourage families to apply for the Scottish Child Payment which was recently increased by the Scottish Government to £25 per week, per child.

The Conservative group put forward an amendment asking the council to start conversations with the Soil Association Scotland on their Food for Life programme, in the hope that this will lead to better food being served in Falkirk’s schools.

After the debate, Cllr James Bundy said: “Various reports show that good nutrition improves health and education outcomes of young people. To maximise Falkirk’s potential, now and in the future, the council must work with partners to improve the quality of nutrition served in our schools.”