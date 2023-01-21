The pupils – many of them also members of the eight swimming clubs that also use the school after-hours – were protesting about Falkirk Council’s plans to close four school swimming pools, including Larbert High, this summer.

Ava Brooks, 17, was among several sixth years who were there to get their points across. As a part-time lifeguard and swimming coach, she said she can see the benefits the pool has for people’s mental and physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Whyte and Luca Jackson, both 17, were also there to make it clear how important it is the school’s 2000 pupils, many of whom take PE as part of the curriculum.

Pupils protest outside the consultation event in Larbert Library over proposals to close school swimming pools

Their thoughts were echoed loudly at the meeting inside Larbert Library, in Hallam Road, where it was standing room only for around 200 people keen to discuss the council’s strategic property review.

There was clear anger at Falkirk Council’s plans to close or transfer 133 buildings out of council-ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larbert and Stenhousemuir residents are facing the loss of several buildings, such as Tryst Community Centre, Carron Gymnastics Centre and the Dobbie Hall, in addition to the school pool and Stenhousemuir Gym.

Kenny Gillespie, Falkirk Council’s head of housing and communities, told the meeting that they were there to listen to people’s views. He said: “The feedback we have been getting is that people think this is just a tick-box exercise – but I can assure you it is not a fait accompli.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters are unhappy at the threat to their school swimming pools

However, Paul Kettrick, who is leading the property review, said it was important to remember that the council simply cannot afford to maintain the number of buildings it has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing a budget shortfall of £67 million, they said they had no choice but to start making difficult decisions, including closing pools.

David McKay, head of education, sport and leisure, told the meeting that Falkirk has one of the highest numbers of swimming pools per head of population in the country, while the council is facing the same huge energy costs that others are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the four pools – Larbert, Graeme, Falkirk and Grangemouth High Schools – had been chosen by looking at condition, suitability and usage.

The packed meeting heard from Falkirk Council officials Head of Education, David Mackay; Head of Housing and Communities, Kenny Gillespie and Head of Invest Falkirk, Paul Kettrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But many people said they found it hard to understand why the biggest school in Scotland should be losing its swimming pool. There were also questions about why Stenhousemuir Gym – which has 80,000 users a year – is not able to break even.

In an area that has been transformed in recent years by massive housebuilding, many residents were clearly frustrated that already limited facilities are now under threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McKay said they could see the strength of feeling in the turnout and in the passion with which people spoke and he promised to take that back to the councillors who will take the ultimate decision.

They were keen to discuss the option of community transfer and although they admitted this would not be an option for school pools they said it could work well for Carron Gymnastics Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was standing room only at the packed meeting on Friday in Larbert library