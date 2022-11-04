The consultation has only one question, with a yes or no answer: “Do you agree that Falkirk Council should accelerate the demolition of Falkirk Town Hall and remainder of the Municipal Buildings and shared plant facilities, to commence on closure of the Town Hall?” There is, however, space for comment on the form.

Falkirk Arts Network (FAN), the umbrella group for local arts organisations, is urging members to take part in the consultation as it continues its campaign to make sure that Falkirk has a town hall in the future.

However, its president Kathryn Grainger says members are unimpressed by the one-question “consultation”. She said: “It’s poorly worded and I don’t feel I could tick either box, although I would like to make a lengthy comment. If that’s their idea of a consultation, it’s a very poor one.”

A large number of different performing arts organisations, dance, music and drama groups previously gathered together to campaign that "Falkirk Needs a Town Hall". Pic: Michael Gillen.

Nevertheless, FAN believes it is important that people take part in the consultation: “It may not change the outcome but it is important our voices continue to be heard.”

The sudden decision to close FTH for good sparked outrage from many local groups who used the hall for a variety of theatre, music, dance and arts shows. While many acknowledged that the ageing town hall is not ideal, there is anger that a replacement has not yet been agreed, after years of arguments between local politicians.

At a council meeting in September, councillors heard that it would cost millions to separate the town hall from the adjoining Municipal Buildings and the decoupling would mean the building would be closed for a year anyway. The report stated that despite spending £6 million to decouple and upgrade the hall, the facilities would still not be fit for purpose.

After a vote, councillors agreed that the closure should be accelerated and early demolition considered. However, that was subject to a consultation process that is required by law.

FTH and the land it sits on were the property of the old Falkirk Burgh, which means the land is part of Falkirk’s Common Good assets. The council is legally obliged to consult the public before the land can be sold.

Previously, there was a public consultation to close the Municipal Buildings, which now lie empty and waiting to be bulldozed. But failure to get agreement on a new HQ and arts centre meant that FTH was not included in the plans at that point. Whatever the result of the consultation, however, council sources say that the building will remain closed from February, with children’s theatre company Big Bad Wolf performing the final show at the venue.