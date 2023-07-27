Falkirk Council: Public asked to share their views on improvements at Muiravonside Country Park after funding secured

Newparks Farm at Muiravonside Country Park is one of the project areas that people are being asked about. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The local authority has secured £120,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to invest in the country park and now they are asking locals and users to help decide how the cash should be spent.

An online survey on the matter is now open giving people the chance to have their say to help make Muiravonside Country Park a better place for all its users.

The survey pages on the Falkirk Council website says there are three broad project areas the council intends to focus the investment in. People are asked to choose which project area they feel should be prioritised financially.

People are being asked for their views on potential improvements at Muiravonside Country Park. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

According to the website the three project areas are Newparks Farm to improve the visitor infrastructure and signage to make visits to the farm more engaging for all ages; the Country Park to provide additional visitor experiences and initiatives to increase park accessibility and the park’s value to nature; and the play area.

Plans to refresh the park’s play area are already in place using money from the Scottish Government’s Play Renewal Fund, however feedback received from a previous consultation on the play area suggested it should focus on providing an experience more suitable to the needs of neurodiverse kids, including those with ADHD, Autism and Downs Syndrome. In order to do this job properly, more money needs to be allocated to the project to create a new sensory play area adjacent to the current play area.

Those completing the survey are asked to rank the project areas and choose if they should receive £60,000; £40,000 or £20,000 of investment.

It is hoped that the latest investment will help to increase the number of people using Muiravonside Country Park as well as improving users’ enjoyment of it.

The survey is now open and people can share their views until August 25 when the consultation will close.