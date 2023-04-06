A 30-week ambitious project to transform around the Lint Riggs and Newmarket Street will start on Monday, April 17. Costing £800,000, the cash will come from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Capital Fund and will be carried out by McLay Civil Engineers in a bid to improve safety and accessibility.

The work was approved by councillors in December 2109 after community consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will see kerbs lowered to provide an open and accessible space for all, with 1400 square metres of pavement replaced with high-quality natural stone in keeping with the character and heritage of the town centre.

An artist's impression of the public realm work in Newmarket Street looking towards Asda

Already one of the bus stops outside the Asda supermarket has been removed to improve visibility at crossing points, while the steps between Upper and Lower Newmarket Street will be closed off to improve safety.

Six trees will be planted and new street lighting and planter seating areas installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the design process the council worked with the local community and businesses within the area to ensure the proposed changes meet needs, and also with bus operators McGill’s on the layout of the improvements.

From April 17 Upper Newmarket Street will close until further notice and bus services will be diverted while work is carried out. Information on diversions can be found at affected bus stops. Further information will be made available here

How it is envisaged the new seating and planting will look like in Newmarket Street

Pedestrian diversions may also be needed, but the council said every effort will be made to keep these to a minimum. Access to premises will be maintained throughout the duration of the work, which is due to be complete in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the work would help it deliver its priority of “supporting stronger and healthier communities”.