Approval for a massive funding bid will allow Falkirk Council to expand its school for children with additional support needs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

News came through this afternoon that the local authority was one of ten across Scotland to share in a £500 million funding pot as part of the Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

The third phase will give Falkirk £23 million which will see Carrongrange High School in Grangemouth expanded to increase capacity and provide a new campus for primary-aged pupils who have additional support needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council say this will allow “an expansion of the range of support available for the growing number of pupils with severe and complex learning needs” from across the area.

An artist's impression of how the new Carrongrange campus will look. Pic: Falkirk Council

When completed, the school will provide 20 primary classes as well as ten secondary classes.

It will ensure that pupils with additional support needs can receive support at one dedicated location with new high-specification classrooms.

Also, pupils will no longer have to be taken outside the area to attend classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bid was submitted to the LEIP, a joint initiative between the Scottish Government and CoSLA, aimed at transforming and improving learning environments across Scottish schools.

The project will be funded by both Falkirk Council and the Scottish Government, with the exact project timeframes still being agreed.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “This award will allow us to offer an even better education and learning experience for pupils aged five to 18 who have complex and severe learning needs.

“We have recognised that there are many advantages to locating this kind of support at one location making it easier for parents and carers to access the specialist support on offer without having to travel to various locations both in Falkirk and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils will benefit by being in a single campus throughout their educational journey.

“This development is a re-enforcing of the council's dedication to promoting opportunities and educational attainment as well as reducing inequalities priorities.”