The £1.6 million cost of purchasing the three new cremators will give Falkirk one of the most up-to-date crematoriums in Scotland.

However, the cash outlay comes just six years after the previous cremators will installed during a large renovation project at the crematorium in Camelon.

The crematorium was closed for around five months in early 2017 to allow the first phase of a £3.2 million upgrading project to take place. It reopened in July that year but the second phase of thework saw the two cremators replaced and they were finally operational at the beginning of 2018.

Councillor Stacey Devine (centre) joins staff at Falkirk's Crematorium. Pic: Falkirk Council

But last summer the council was forced to admit that the new cremators were breaking down and "unreliable”, and as the manufacturers have gone bust, they cannot get them serviced or obtain parts. The decisionwas then taken to replace them.

The new equipment will remove mercury, nitrous oxides and other chemicals before the clean flue gases are released to the outside air and will be fully compliant with environmental regulations which relate to crematorium operation.

The cremators are expected to have an operational lifespan of up to 25 years and use less energy than previously.

Councillor Stacey Devine, spokesperson for public protection said: “The new cremators will be kinder to the environment by using less energy than previously as well as lowering costs to the council.

“Thanks to the hard work of the crematorium staff, cremations continued throughout the installation process and disruptions to the service were kept to a minimum.

“They are now looking forward to providing a more reliable and more efficient service to the public in the years to come.”

The cremators were installed by Facultatieve Technologies based in Leeds with the design co-ordinated by the Council’s building design team.