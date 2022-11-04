Thanks to its Cycling Facilities Fund, the Falkirk Council project will receive £157,930. This will allow the Callendar Park Cycle Hub to go ahead next to the current par 3 nine-hole golf course.

Leisure staff hope the new trails encourage people of all ages and abilities to get put and about on their bikes. It will also bring the golf course pavilion back into use, creating a place to house a bike repair space, as well as storage of equipment and changing facilities.

The project was one of six across Scotland to be awarded funding of almost £650,000, thanks to the cash from the Scottish Government and National Lottery funds. It also comes less than one year before the biggest ever cycling event, the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, come to Scotland.

Callendar Park could soon have its own cycling hub thanks to sportscotland funding

Minister for Public Health and Sport Maree Todd said: “I am delighted that this latest round of investments from the cycling facilities fund will continue to benefit communities across Scotland from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders. With less than a year to go to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships this investment is a crucial part of delivering a long-lasting legacy for the Championships and will be a game-changing opportunity for cycling in Scotland.”

Forbes Dunlop, sportscotland interim chief executive, said: “This is an important fund which has the potential to make a significant and long-lasting impact on sport and physical activity. By investing in accessible and inclusive community facilities in advance of the event, cycling in Scotland will be ready and able to harness the enthusiasm generated by hosting the Championships next year.

“The local groups and partners who have applied for funding have demonstrated a real commitment to improving the lives of their local communities and we are proud to support their ambitions.”

Councillor Laura Murtagh, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for education and leisure said: “The new pump track for Callendar Park aims to build on the big cycling community we already have across the Falkirk area. This will offer a new adventure for both beginners and more experienced riders and this funding package will help us develop something that will be enjoyed by everyone.”

When details of the plans for the landmark Falkirk park were revealed, a council spokesperson said: “There will be sufficient space to retain the golf course and include the new cycle facility within the area. The cycle trails would also be carefully designed in keeping with the surrounding area, being mindful of other park users. The beginner’s cycling area for basic skills coaching would be flat, located just up from the Pavilion, and ideally situated for parents to watch and supervise.

“The mountain bike skills area would be located on the west side and offer progression, build fitness, and improve bike handling skills. The existing Pavilion, which is currently underused, would be re-purposed as a cycle and outdoor activity hub.”

Nick Rennie, chief executive of Scottish Cycling said: “I’m delighted we’re able to announce the latest recipients of the Cycling Facilities Fund, which is already starting to change the cycling landscape in Scotland, by developing purpose-built cycling facilities in the places that they are both needed and will be fully utilised.