Councillor Robert Bissett will now take on the role, which is traditionally held by an opposition member as its main role is to scrutinise decisions taken by the administration.

Provost Bissett was the leader of the Labour group on Falkirk Council until last May, when he became the district’s first citizen.

Councillor McCabe resigned from the position in December 2022 after failing to persuade other councillors that the convenership should be a paid role.

Provost Robert Bissett

In a short and terse resignation letter, Mr McCabe wrote: “Following the council’s decision and the lack of importance it places on the role, I see no reason to waste my time on a lost cause.”

Mr McCabe’s independent colleague, Councillor Robert Spears, had put forward a motion to ensure that the role was renumerated. But he was told that strict rules mean that in Falkirk – which has 30 councillors – only 14 roles can be paid and a cap of £342,524 is in place.

Roles that are currently paid include the conveners of the planning committee and licensing board as well as the Provost, council leader, portfolio holders and leader of the main opposition group.