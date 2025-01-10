Falkirk Council propose ending free bulky uplifts for those on low income

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Removing all free bulky uplifts for people on low incomes is to be considered by Falkirk councillors.

At the moment, most Falkirk Council residents who request a bulky uplift – which includes up to five large items – will pay £45 for the service.

However, people eligible for reduced council tax can get one free uplift a year.

That is set to change if councillors agree although eligible residents – excluding those who receive single occupancy discount – will be offered a 50 per cent discount on the service.

Nearly 800 bulky uplifts were requested last year. Pic: Falkirk Council

A report to Falkirk Council’s executive highlights that in 2023/24 offering the free service cost around £85,000.

The figures show that in 2023/24 around 35 per cent of the 7833 bulky uplifts requested were provided free of charge – 2732 in total.

In the report, councillors are being told that this cost is “unsustainable”.

Officers say that charging even a discounted price for the service would generate a projected income of £68,000 and move the service into the black.

Research has shown that Falkirk Council is one of only five Scottish councils that provide any kind of free uplift and this move will bring them into line with many other local authorities.

The charge for bulky uplifts was introduced in 2023, along with a charge for garden waste collections, as a way for the council to increase its income in the face of a financial deficit of £60 million.

A £5 increase in the charge for the service will also be proposed in the budget for 2025/26.

The report acknowledges that there is a risk that the changes could bring increased fly-tipping but says there is “no evidence to suggest residents will resort to unlawful disposal as a result of the policy change”.

Residents will be encouraged to consider alternatives such as donation, reuse or resale and the district’s two recycling centres will remain free of charge.

Douglas Gardiner, Falkirk Council’s head of environment and operations said: “This proposal seeks to balance financial sustainability with the need to support vulnerable residents. By aligning the bulky uplift service with other discount schemes, we ensure fairness while addressing budgetary pressures.”

The matter will be discussed at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive when it meets on Thursday, January 23 in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth, at 10 am. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.