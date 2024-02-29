Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council will also cancel its handyman service and stop free dog waste bags.

While the cost of brown bin collections will more than double to £45, special uplifts will also increase from £35 to £45.

School dinners will rise by 20p, while childcare and hall lets will also rise by 10 per cent.

Council tax may be frozen by Falkirk Council but charges are going up and services cut. Pic: National World

Car parking charges will also increase by 30 per cent, while the short 30 minute parking charge will double from 50p to £1.

Sports fees and charges are increasing on average by seven per cent.

Other savings will come from cancelling a scheme that helps elderly people get small repairs and jobs done around the home, saving £20,000.

Members were told that usage of the service has declined in recent years.

The council will also stop providing free dog waste bags, a saving of around £20,000 year.

The leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said that Falkirk historically had low council tax and lower fees and charges than other authorities.

She said this had played a big role in the financial crisis facing the council.

Councillor Meiklejohn said: “We have a number of fees and charges that are well below the Scottish average. While it won’t be something that people want to hear, they have enjoyed having those lower fees and charges for some time.

“”We need to work towards that Scottish average and we need to look at a plan to do it incrementally so there is no huge hike in prices over that period.””

Independent Bo’ness councillor Ann Ritchie said she could not support a budget that had so many cuts and price rises.

She highlighted the 30 per cent increase for cremations and burial charges in particular.

Councillor Ritchie – a former SNP councillor – was also scathing about the administration’s decision to keep the annual fireworks display in Callendar Park.

“I’m sorry – what a waste of money! At a time when it’s cut, cut, cut.”

Mrs Meiklejohn said that keeping the firework display was for public safety and the emergency services agree that having one large display is safer than lots of smaller ones.