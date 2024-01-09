Falkirk Council has been urging governments and private industry to help them find the cash to build a flood protection scheme for Grangemouth and surrounding areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council has candidly admitted that the 27km scheme – which the latest estimate suggests could cost between £450 million and £672 million – is unaffordable, even if the Scottish Government pays 80 per cent of the bill as originally intended.

But at next week’s meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive, members will be asked to proceed to the next stage, as any delay could mean much of the work done so far would be wasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next stage of the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme is notification of all stakeholders, which is estimated to cost between £1 million and £3 million.

The scheme is intended to alleviate the risk of flooding across much of the area. Pic: Falkirk Council

The Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme covers Grangemouth, Wholeflats, Glensburgh, Langlees, Carron, Carronshore, and parts of Stirling Road in Camelon.

The cost – and the length of time it takes – will depend upon the number and nature of any objections received, which could mean the scheme being referred to Scottish Ministers for a decision.

The report also highlights the work going on behind the scenes to raise awareness of the importance of the scheme, which would be the largest and most significant in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says officers have begun the council’s campaign to get support for the scheme, which will not only protect thousands of local homes but also a major port as well as oil and chemical businesses.

At a previous meeting, councillors agreed that it is vital to raise awareness of how important the scheme is to the national economy.

Falkirk Council says it is continuing to work with the Scottish Government to seek a resolution but the report to members admits that there has been “limited progress”.

Officers have now corresponded with: the UK and Scottish Governments; national cross-party organisations including CoSLA; private sector organisations; public sector organisations such as SEPA and GFIB; and community representatives including community councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds that there “continues to be substantial stakeholder engagement with communities, businesses, and school pupils to raise the awareness and understanding of the project”.

Councillors have been promised a verbal update when the executive meets next Tuesday (January 16) at 10 am.