Falkirk Council prepare to sell off historic Denny Town House

The sale of Denny’s Town House will go ahead with conditions that will guarantee its historic features are preserved, if Falkirk councillors approve.

The decision to sell Denny’s former burgh buildings was made by Falkirk Council’s executive in April 2023, but was halted by an application for listed building status, which took more than a year to consider.

In October 2024, Historic Environment Scotland (HSE) finally agreed that it should be classed as a C-listed building, due to its local significance.

According to HES: “Denny Town House is a good example of a purpose-built municipal building that has remained largely unaltered since it was built in the earlier 20th century”.

Denny Town House could be sold by Falkirk Council. Pic: Contributed

Opened in 1932, it was designed by Robert Wilson, of Strang and Wilson, in the Scots Baronial style, to house a court, council chambers, burgh offices and public library.

Robert Wilson was Denny burgh architect and responsible for many of the buildings in the town and wider area, including the reconstruction of Grangemouth Town Hall in 1937 and Falkirk Ice Rink in 1938.

For decades, Denny Town House served as a meeting place for the Burgh Council, until 1975 when Denny & Dunipace became part of Falkirk District Council.

Most recently, it was used by Falkirk Council as a base for social services but its closure was announced in May 2021.

While Falkirk Council was waiting to have the status of the building established, the building was taken off the market until earlier this year.

Now, the council’s executive will be asked to approve its sale for £205,000 to Mannish Khanna and Sean Harkins, subject to planning permission being granted.

A report to the executive says that not only will the sale generate £205,000, it will also save Falkirk Council annual maintenance costs of around £42,000.

According to the report, the highest bid of £225,000 was rejected as it was made on condition that it was not listed.

As previously agreed, the cash will go to Denny & Dunipace Common Good Fund, as the building had originally belonged to the burgh of Denny & Dunipace.

Falkirk Council’s executive will discuss the report at a meeting on Thursday, June 19 at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.