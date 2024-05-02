Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report from the Accounts Commission published today (Thursday) was impressed by changes to how the council operates, including a “consensual approach” between officers and councillors, but said this must continue and would be crucial in making and communicating “the difficult decisions which lie ahead for the council”.

The watchdog added that while the council had identified around £38 million of recurring savings through transformation, fees and charges, more needed to be done to shrink the gap.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report noted the council had managed to find non-recurring savings in recent years, highlighting the £15.3 million savings through rescheduling PFI contract repayments, but said this was no longer sustainable.

Falkirk Council was praised for its consultation on library services. Pic: Alan Murray

It added while the council has demonstrated a commitment to public engagement on key decisions, such as swimming pool closures, library services and its recent budget, this can be further improved to ensure consistent, quality and meaningful consultation with communities.

Auditors found that the council’s budget consultation exercise was “too general and performed too late to have any meaningful impact”.

Jo Armstrong, chair of the Accounts Commission, said: “Falkirk Council, like all other councils in Scotland, faces significant financial challenges. Delivering services in the same way with less money won’t work. Given the scale of financial savings needed, it must make real transformations in how it works and delivers services.

“The council has an excellent approach to reporting how services are performing. Now it must harness this information to drive improvements and address services that are underperforming, particularly delivering stronger, healthier communities. Falkirk Council must take note of the Accounts Commission’s findings which are there to encourage and provide momentum to support the council to make changes that are increasingly urgent.”

Kenneth Lawrie, chief executive of Falkirk Council said: “While the findings are a positive acknowledgement of our commitment to ongoing improvement, they also highlight the massive financial and operational challenges that lie ahead of us. There is no denying the fact we still have a financial mountain to climb and must find savings to close a £62 million budget gap. That is not going to be easy, and tough decisions will need to be made.

"It is clear, however, that the collaborative efforts of our elected members and officers have been fundamental in driving positive change over the past two years. As we move forward, maintaining and strengthening that collaborative spirit will be more vital than ever. It will be key in navigating the difficult choices that lie ahead and in ensuring the successful delivery of our strategic priorities.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council added: “The findings act as a guide for the council, highlighting areas of success to build upon and pinpointing areas needing more attention. We will use the commission’s findings to help deliver further change, including prioritising the development of our community engagement strategy. Our goal is to ensure local people not only feel heard and valued but also part of the decision-making process.

