Members of Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee heard on Thursday that the school’s recent inspection had praised it for providing a “calm, purposeful learning environment for young people”. In particular the Additional Support Centre (ASC), which has 33 pupils, won praise for the way in which it supports them.

All of the ASC pupils experience social and communication difficulties and most have a diagnosis of autism.

The inspectors found that “teachers and support staff from the ASC provide direct support both within the centre and in mainstream classes”, resulting in an appropriate and consistent approach. They added: “As a result, almost all young people settle quickly and most feel able to engage in a range of subject classes.”

Grangemouth High School was praised after a recent inspection

Skilled and dedicated staff also give good quality support to mainstream teachers and the report found that “most young people make good progress in literacy and numeracy and a few make very good progress”.

Staff in the ASC were also praised for the work they do to help children in poverty and for their efforts in supporting pupils to leave school and move on to positive destinations.

The inspectors also had plenty of warm words for the school as a whole, recognising that headteacher Brian Millar had been in post for nine months at the time of the inspection.

The inspection was only the second to take place in Falkirk following the Covid-19 pandemic and staff were assured that the inspectors were aware of the sustained impact it had had.

Overall, the school’s ‘learning, teaching and assessment’ was judged to be satisfactory while ‘raising attainment and achievement’ was good.

Headteacher Brian Miller told councillors that the school had an improvement plan that was already taking forward recommendations from the inspection team. He said that staff were now engaged in a learning programme that was looking at best practice across Scotland to keep improving effective learning.

Councillor Lorna Binnie was eager to know if the staff were given enough support with their health and wellbeing.

Mr Millar assured her that this was very important, particularly in the wake of all the disruption caused by the pandemic, adding: “I think it’s very important as we return from the pandemic that staff need to feel supported and ready and I think that’s where we are as a school. Being a new head teacher, it’s vitally important to be that visible face – that ‘kent person’ that staff can come and talk to.”

He added that staff had recently brought back ‘cake Friday’, which gave them a chance to gather together once again at intervals. “That’s something they had missed,” he told councillors.