The £120 million development first proposed for Gilston Park, Polmont, in 1998 includes plans for around 500 houses as well as shops and other businesses.

If given the final go-ahead by the planning committee on Wednesday, April 17, work could start later this year.

Developers Cala Homes have told the council that the target is to start in autumn, with an estimate of around a year for enabling works.

The Gilston Park development has been ongoing for over 25 years. Pic: Michael Gillen

They hope the first houses would be finished in late 2025 and the site completed by around 2032.

In October 2022, councillors said they were minded to grant permission to Cala Homes but this was subject to a Section 75 agreement being signed – also known as planning gain – which would include contributions to health and education, public transport, open space and other facilities.

According to the council report which will be considered on next week, while it took longer than six months to negotiate the agreement, it has now been signed by the developer and the NHS.

Some planning guidance has changed since councillors last discussed the proposal, with the introduction of a new national planning framework.

Artist's impression of the proposed residential area at Gilston Park by CALA Homes. Image: Contributed

The decision has also been reviewed with that new guidance in mind and planning officers say the recommendation remains to approve the development.

However, according to the report going to councillors, the environmental watchdog SEPA has asked for new conditions to be added in relation to flood risk, telling Falkirk Council that if its amendments are not taken up it will formally object.

This would trigger a referral to Scottish Ministers for their consideration as to whether to call in the application.

The planning application shows that Falkirk Council has included SEPA’s recommendations as conditions.