Falkirk Council: Plea for more time to pay repair bills for Bonnybridge homes

Councillors have agreed to look again at how to help Bonnybridge residents who are facing large bills for communal repairs made four years ago.

Provost Billy Buchanan told a meeting of Falkirk Council last Wednesday that he has spoken to ten people who are “distraught” at being asked to pay sums of around £11,000 for roughcasting and reroofing.

The work by Falkirk Council caused controversy when it was first announced in 2017 – with many residents attending public meetings at the time to voice their dismay.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flats in High Street, Bonnybridge where in 2017 residents received £15,000 bills for upgrading work

But it is only in the last few months that residents have been getting the invoices in for the work.

Provost Buchanan said that no-one is disputing that the money is owed to the council and he acknowledged that some people have already settled or made arrangements to pay.

He said: “Although it was four years before they got the bills in, there is no dubiety that these people have to pay.

“But they are distraught that they are now in a position where they are getting pressured – and that is the word for it – that they are being asked for these large sums of money.”

In a motion to council, he asked his fellow councillors to look again at whether payment could be delayed until the house is sold or the resident dies, at which stage the money could be recouped.

Mr Buchanan says a precedent for this was set when home-owner residents of Falkirk’s high flats – which are reserved for elderly people – were faced with huge repair bills for work on the cladding.

“I would like to see this option – which has already been used in the high flats – being used here,” he said.

However, the motion he proposed – which was seconded by Conservative councillor David Grant – did not ask their colleagues to make a decision but requested that a report examining the option be brought back.

The council leader, Cecil Meiklejohn, said that the SNP had reviewed the scheme of assistance when it came into power, in a bid to make it easier for owner-occupiers, although she acknowledged there were still some gaps.

She said that the costs involved with the high flats cladding had been exceptional and giving this option to other tenants would put significant pressure on the council’s finances.

She said: “While it is laudable to be able to provide this type of facility to owner-occupiers, the reality of being able to deliver on it and not impact on other parts of the council could be very challenging.

“We need to really think about the risks associated with it, so I’m happy that a report is coming back.”

Councillors agreed that a report should come back to council with details of what options are available and what the financial implications might be.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.