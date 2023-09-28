Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yesterday (Wednesday) Provost Robert Bissett asked council to approve the appointment of two new Baillies, an honorary position on the council that is unpaid.

Currently, the Provost is from the Labour group while Depute Provost David Balfour is an SNP councillor. Provost Bissett’s suggestion was that the new appointments would come from the five Conservatives and five Independents on the council.

Provost Bissett told the meeting that many other councils have Baillies, who provide support for the many civic engagements that are part of the Provost’s role and provide cover for holidays and sickness.

Provost Robert Bissett, pictured at last weekend's Redding Pit memorial dedication, asked for the Baillie's to be appointed to help with civic duties. Pic: Michael Gillen

“I would not have brought this motion forward if I did not think there was a need for Baillies,” he said. “This gives a political balance across the civic function and is a good example of cross-party collaboration and co-operation.”

Former Provost Billy Buchanan said he was firmly behind the idea, saying it was a “sensible proposal”.

He said: “Unless you have been involved in the civic side of the council, you will really not understand the pressure put on the Provost and depute to facilitate all the invitations that come through the Provost’s office.”

The SNP council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said she would prefer to see the roles be part of a review of the council’s standing orders that is currently underway “to give a clearer idea of the workload and understanding of where the Baillies would be stepping in”.

Councillor Stacey Devine said that if Baillies were appointed she would hope there would be a gender balance to make sure that the council is representative.