Falkirk Council: Plans to upgrade more play parks

The improvement plans are part of the rolling programme to upgrade or create new playparks over the next five years.

Consultation is now open on the council’s website for residents to tell them what they would like to see at Limerigg Park and South View, Stenhousemuir – also known as the Valley Park.

The council is also looking to create a new play area at Kinnigars Park in Bo’ness, in a bid to ensure that all households can access an open space containing a play space within walking distance of their homes.

Improvements to play parks will be given the thumbs up by youngsters

The Carriden/ Kinningars area of Bo’ness currently falls below the standard set out in Falkirk Council’s open space strategy, so it is looking to invest in a brand new play area.

The work is partly funded by the Council’s rolling capital programme – around £85,000 a year. However, additional funding has been provided through the Scottish Government’s Play Renewal Fund.

Now in its second year, the five-year play renewal fund allocated £147,000 for the last financial year and £145,000 for this year.

A council spokesperson said: “Last year we upgraded play areas in Avonbridge and Standburn.