Parks used to be looked after by Falkirk Community Trust but are now back under Falkirk Council control.

Officers put forward a proposed new strategy at the recent executive meeting to draw up plans for firstly, Callendar Park, then Muiravonside and finally Kinneil Estate.

They also want to look at the feasibility of transferring Newparks Farm at Muiravonside to a third-party organisation to reduce ongoing costs.

Kinneil Estate's current masterplan runs until 2025

However, campaigning group Friends of Kinneil are unhappy that there will not be more immediate work at the 200-acre Bo’ness site.

But the report which went before councillors highlighted that previous management plans for Callendar Park and Muiravonside had expired, while Kinneil's ten year masterplan would run until 2025.

Following the decision, a spokesperson for the Friends of Kinneil said they were “dismayed” the report had been agreed.

Work will begin on drawing up a new masterplan to make the most of Callendar Park

The spokesperson said: “Councillors across all parties had asked officers to report with definite plans for Kinneil Estate including options for a potential Heritage Lottery bid.

“The councillors on this committee, across parties, approved a report which contains no such plans, no vision, and no clear commitment to the main remaining objectives which have failed to be progressed from the existing masterplan 2015-25.

“The decision effectively also then puts Kinneil Estate back to the end of the queue for any further planning for major development, external fundraising or investment.

“Not a single councillor on the executive opposed these proposals, not even from the SNP administration whose recent local election manifesto for the Falkirk area specifically promised: ‘We want to harness the potential of tourism. The delivery of an updated Kinneil masterplan will ensure that the Bo’ness site, with 2000 years of history, is a shining example of how we celebrate our heritage‘.”

However, Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader of the SNP Group and economic development portfolio holder, said the decision taken at the excecutive agreed to renew the strategic plans for “four of Falkirk district’s great open spaces, including Kinneil Estate”.

He added: “Officers are currently working towards a multi-year lease with Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC in Kinneil Walled Garden which will allow them to continue their ground-breaking environmental work while continuing to provide vital support to communities by growing and providing good food to foodbanks and pantries in Bo’ness and across the district.

“Kinneil Estate has a masterplan in place, running until 2025. Given that the management plans for Muiravonside and Callander Parks both expired in 2020, it is right that the decision was taken to also renew these plans. It is also right that we take time to work with the communities of Bo’ness, and stakeholders involved to build a plan we can all be proud of and work together to deliver it successfully.

“Over the pandemic the importance of our parks and open spaces was made abundantly clear and our SNP manifesto committed to updating the Kinneil Masterplan. The decision of the Executive underpins that commitment only 5 months into the new term of this Council.