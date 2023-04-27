Falkirk Council: Plans to extend black box kerbside collections as DRS scheme delayed

Councillors agreed in December to phase out the black box collections this September, to coincide with the Scottish Government’s plans to introduce a deposit return scheme in August.

However, the government’s decision to suddenly delay the scheme’s introduction by a year led officers to extend the current contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have now been assured that the collections will continue so they can see what will happen with the Deposit Return Scheme.

Falkirk councillors will hear the black box collections will be extended following the delay to DRS

However, councillors will be told that the current contract cannot be extended beyond next April and council officers are advising them against signing up to a new contract.

Whilst this recommendation would see black box collections cease, the council would maintain weekly food waste collections, with fortnightly AHP collections (absorbent hygiene products, including nappies and incontinence products).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Conservatives welcomed the news that the black box collections would be extended.

Conservative councillor James Bundy said: “The proposal to extend the black box collection until March 31, 2024 is welcome news as it will minimise the disruption that the people of Falkirk face following the delay of the implementation of the Deposit Return Scheme.

“Scotland is a beautiful nation and as its custodians, the Falkirk Conservatives believe we have a duty to conserve our nation’s beauty. That’s why we support efforts to improve recycling rates, and hope that the Scottish Government will implement a workable Deposit Return Scheme by March 2024.

“But as a council, we cannot rest on our laurels. If the Deposit Return Scheme is delayed again beyond March 2024, we must have in place a workable system to encourage the recycling of glass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to delay the introduction of DRS followed warnings from supermarket bosses, and other sections of the industry, that the plans for an August launch were heading for disaster. First Minister Humza Yousaf said the delay would give companies more time to prepare and the government a chance to tackle ongoing concerns over the impact of the scheme on retailers and producers.