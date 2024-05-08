Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originally built as a school in 1900, the community hall on Main Street, Polmont, has been vacant for several years.

The application being made to Falkirk Council by Skin Geek Holdings Ltd would see the building – which is not listed – becoming a beauty therapy centre.

According to the application, the building has been left unmaintained and has fallen into a dilapidated state.

The applicants say they intend renovations to be sympathetic to its current character, repairing and cleaning the existing stone work and replacing the windows.

The existing entrance and exit doors are to be repaired and revamped and the existing roof will be repaired as required with new sarking, slates and lead work fitted.

The new beauty centre will have a maximum of six staff, each with a maximum of six clients per day and the applications states that the public car park on Greenpark Drive, which previously served the community hall, will be adequate.