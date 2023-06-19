The proposed new junction will allow vehicles to enter and exit from A905 Beancross Road to land currently accessed from Wood Street through a largely residential area. Site owners, Drumalbyn Properties, have submitted a full transport assessment to back their proposal, which they say would allow more direct access to the site from surrounding roads, including the nearby M9.

There have been a number of accidents around the site in the Wood Street area, including one fatal accident, a review of accident data from 2016-2022 showed. In that time there were also seven serious accidents and 16 slight accidents recorded.

The Beancross Road side, on the south west boundary of the site, has seen one slight accident recorded in the same time period.

The new junction would be off Beancross Road. Pic: LDR service

While planning permission for a new junction was granted in the early 2000s, this has long since lapsed. A later proposal was turned down at appeal due to concerns over the lack of detail around what might happen if the rest of the site, currently vacant, was developed.

The latest application stresses that the planned entrance will serve only the existing businesses on the site – IBT Building & Timber Merchants and Carronvale Timber Frame. However, the transport assessment does include details of future demand, should the vacant parts of the site also be developed. This will ensure that any new infrastructure can either meet or be upgraded to meet demand.