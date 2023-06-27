The plans for a cafe and housing will be resubmitted according to the developer. Pic: Michael Gillen

In January, members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee narrowly rejected an application from George Russell Construction Ltd, for the new bungalows and a visitor centre on farmland beside Airth. But the firm is now preparing a Planning Permission in Principle (PPiP) application for a visitor centre and housing development and local people are being asked for their opinion on the revised proposals.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Whilst the size and location of the site remain as per the original application, the indicative layout has been amended to respond to feedback on the original application and align the proposals with the planning principles set out in the National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4). The proposals will deliver high quality, sustainable new homes and tourism facilities, that support sustainable place, local living and a stronger 20-minute neighbourhood and contribute towards a more resilient local economy.

“Additional biodiversity and green infrastructure enhancements and investment in greenspace, local play and community facilities further contribute to successful place-making.”

The first public consultation took place on Monday, June 5, with a series of boards presenting information on the application site and the proposed development. Members of the public were invited to ask the design team questions, leave written comments, or provide comments via email, post or online. The consultation boards were also made available online from June 5-19, with opportunity to provide comment via survey monkey.

The firm reports that approximately 35 people attended the event in person and the website was viewed 146 times by 103 individuals, with a total of 54 responses received. They say that all comments received will now be reviewed and the proposals will be developed in light of this.

A second consultation providing an update on the proposals will take place on Monday, August 21, from 2.30-6.30pm at Airth Community Hall.

The application is then targeted for submission to Falkirk Council in late August 2023.

Previously, members were told that as the landowner, George Russell intended to run the cafe and visitor centre with his family and the 82 houses were necessary to cross fund the centre and make vital road improvements.

The National Trust for Scotland, which owns the Pineapple, made clear that it did not support the plans for a visitor centre. However, the conservation charity also said that it has no plans to build one of its own.