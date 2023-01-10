The plan, to swap the traditional public holiday on May 1 for the following week will be put to members of Falkirk Council’s executive next Tuesday.

While the Scottish Government has confirmed that there will be an additional bank holiday on Monday, May 8 to recognise the coronation on Saturday, May 6, it will be up to individual councils to make and fund their own arrangements.

A report going to members of Falkirk Council’s executive next Tuesday explains that giving staff an additional day off this year – as they did for last year’s Jubilee – would cost £260,000. It says that moving the public holiday from May 1 to May 8 “has a minimal impact on cost and service provision” while still allowing the Council to recognise the event.

The coronation of King Charles III, seen here with Camilla, Queen Consort, will take place on May 6

The report also points out that many council staff were given an extra day’s holiday as part of the recent pay agreement. It reads: “Officers are also very aware of the costs of a public holiday and financial position of the Council, and the impact if additional monies are to be found.”

However, the three trade unions that have been consulted are unhappy about the prospect of the moving the holiday, which traditionally marks International Workers Day around the world.

According to the council report, the unions want to see an additional day in line with government arrangements.

The report also acknowledges that if the proposed changes are agreed, the change to move the May 1 public holiday “may cause some disruption to families and school-based staff who may have already booked holidays based on the published term dates”.

Staff representatives will be consulted to reach an agreement, similar to the approach taken last June for the Platinum Jubilee holiday.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has also confirmed that the examinations that were planned to take place on Monday, May 8, 2023, will be re-scheduled to accommodate the holiday.

