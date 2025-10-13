Falkirk Council plan to make most of Bo'ness heritage as it regenerates town centre

An ambitious plan to regenerate Bo’ness town centre will move forward as consultation continues on how to make the most of the town’s foreshore location, as well as its history and heritage.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive approved the next step in creating a masterplan for the town, which aims to make the most of assets such as Bo’ness and Kinneil railway and the Hippodrome, the first purpose-built cinema in Scotland.

For centuries, Bo’ness was a hugely important industrial area, with a busy harbour and colliery, but in recent decades as the industry has declined the town centre has also suffered.

The hope now is the town can reinvent itself as a visitor destination, promoting its many attractions and welcoming tourists to its unique shops and businesses.

The plan wants to make more use of the town's historic buildings. Pic: Michael Gillen

While the town itself is packed with heritage buildings that are full of character, many of them lie empty and there are several gap sites.

The masterplan suggests an improvement programme that would target properties for restoration and improve the shopfronts.

The aim is to promote the town and all its charms and find a way to link it to other attractions, including Kinneil House and Estate, which has a fascinating history going back to Roman times.

Falkirk Council’s head of growth, planning and climate change, Michael McGuinness, said they were aware the success of the strategy would mean linking up the area’s attractions and finding ways to encourage visitors to move from one to the other.

The proposal would be to link up the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway, Kinneil House and other attractions with the town centre to highlight the area's history. Pic: Michael Gillen

The masterplan that is being developed is for changes over the next two decades and council officers told the executive it is vital local people get involved in setting its priorities.

One of the key challenges will be funding for the chosen projects.

A recent meeting of Falkirk Council agreed Bo’ness should be given £500,000 from the council’s regeneration fund to support plans for the town.

This is in addition to £150,000 in this year’s budget to make repairs to the cupola at Bo’ness Town Hall and private investment will also be sought.

A separate project, led by Falkirk Council, hopes to completely refurbish the cast iron bandstand that sits beside Bo’ness town hall and applications are being made to various sources including the National Lottery and Historic Environment Scotland.

Economic development manager Keir Stevenson said the council had been encouraged by the response to the initial consultation, including an event at Bo’ness Library, with 78 local people, and a business event with 20 businesses.

The hope now is that a wide number of community groups, including the community council, will promote the next part of the consultation to include as many people as possible.

One of the issues that has been raised most by residents is the poor public transport links and members heard work will include a review of subsidies across the region.

Councillor Paul Garner, the administration’s spokesperson for economic development, welcomed the report, saying he had learned a lot more about the town and had only recently begun using the Bo’ness foreshore for regular walks.

“It really is a lovely place to visit,” he said.

“As an outsider, I do wonder how much Bo’ness’s assets are known outside of Bo’ness nationally but also Falkirk district – there is huge potential.”