A proposal going to Falkirk Council’s executive next Tuesday, May 9, would mean all libraries will close on Wednesdays and lose one late night.

If councillors vote in favour, Bo’ness, Bonnybridge, Denny, Falkirk, Grangemouth, Larbert, and Meadowbank will all open 36 hours a week while Slamannan will continue to open 19 hours a week. All libraries, including Slamannan, will open on a Saturday under the new arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently Falkirk Council libraries are open six days a week, with two late nights, although opening hours vary across the branches. The proposal is being made after communities were asked for their opinion on options that would reduce library opening hours.

Bookbugs storytelling sessions are one of many activities taking place in libraries across the district

A report going to the executive states that the proposed opening hours option was the one preferred by those who took part in the engagement. It says that closing libraries one day during the working week “offers an opportunity for library buildings to be used by other services, partners and community organisations, generating additional income”.

In all, 2684 completed survey responses were received and just over 200 people attended the customer engagement sessions and focus groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal is part of a plan to redesign the service, develop a five-year Strategic Plan and deliver £425,000 of savings, which was approved by Falkirk Council in October 2022.

This followed the return of libraries to council management from Falkirk Community Trust.

If councillors agree to the proposal, all libraries, including Falkirk, will be closed on Wednesdays

The update of the plan once again pledges to keep all eight of the council’s libraries open, as Falkirk currently has the lowest proportion of all public library services in Scotland. The district has eight libraries serving just under 156,000 people. With 1.03 libraries per 20,000 population Falkirk sits below the national average of 2.04 libraries per 20,000 population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report going to councillors states that the proposal to cut hours will save staffing costs of £167,237, utilities £20,099, and cleaning £22,585 – a total of £209,921.

While the proposals would result in reduced staff numbers, it says there are already vacant posts in the service and these will be deleted.

Management are pledging to work closely with employees and trade unions to “implement these changes through voluntary means as far as possible while minimising the impact on individuals”.

The changes to the opening hours would reduce the level of which would impact on the council’s catering and cleaning service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors will also be given an update on Falkirk Council’s five-year strategy for libraries and hear of progress that is being made with better IT and lots more events being held that are attracting people into the libraries.