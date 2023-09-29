Falkirk Council picks up two top awards for Zetland Park and libraries
At the CoSLA (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) Excellence Awards 2023 last night (Thursday) the staff behind the successful regeneration of Zetland Park were named Team of the Year, while the special CoSLA Chairperson’s award went to the Libraries Service. It recognised the exemplary work taking place to tackle inequalities and improve health and wellbeing across communities.
The winners were announced at an awards ceremony at Crieff Hydro Hotel that featured a series of projects and innovative service delivery across Scotland.
Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “To win two of the top awards at the CoSLA Excellence Awards is outstanding and recognises the quality of work taking place across our many services every day.
“The team behind the transformation of Zetland Park have now been named the best team in Scotland for their collaboration with the local community and partners to completely transform the park. This adds to a significant tally of awards that they have received over the past year and shines as an example of how we can work together to produce some amazing outcomes.
“Tackling inequalities and improving health and wellbeing is a council priority and our libraries team go above and beyond every day to help local people access much-needed services which is especially important in the current climate.
“The recognition they have received demonstrates their commitment to helping communities in some very challenging times.”
More than 200 applications from across 32 Scottish Councils were submitted to this year’s awards, which aim to celebrate the very best of Scottish Local Government. Falkirk Council was the most shortlisted council this year with four nominations, followed only by West Lothian with two.
Councillor Shona Morrison, CoSLA president and chairperson of the awards, said:“As part of the judging panel and it has been an inspiration to hear of the incredible work our council teams are doing to deliver lifeline services for the people in their communities – especially to those most vulnerable.”
“What really shone through for me from this year’s entries was the sheer creativity and passion for their local communities – seeing people turn their local knowledge into incredible partnerships and projects to benefit the people living in their communities.”