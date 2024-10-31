A clear up of a former landfill site transforming it into greenspace has won Falkirk Council a top award.

The Kinneil Kerse site in Bo’ness, used as a landfill from the 1920s until 2000, won the 2024 Brownfield Award for Best Biodiversity Enhancement, in recognition of the efforts in environmental restoration carried out by the local authority.

It has now become home for migrating birds and wildlife.

The site posed various environmental risks, including pollution and potential harm to nearby water sources but since restoration began, the area has transformed into a valuable green space that offsets over 4.4 tonnes of carbon each year.

Falkirk Council officers with representatives from WSP Consultants and the award. Pic: Falkirk Council

Presented earlier this month in Manchester, the award recognised the commitment to converting a 375-acre former landfill into a booming ecological site that supports biodiversity along the Firth of Forth.

The project has involved collaboration with WSP Consultants, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, and the British Trust for Ornithology, enabling the area to develop habitats near a Special Protection Area and Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Accepting the award on behalf of Falkirk Council, waste services coordinator John Kirkhope said “Working on the Kinneil Kerse landfill restoration has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and winning the award is a testament to the team's dedication.

“Restoring Kinneil Kerse into a thriving habitat not only reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability, but also showcases how collaborative efforts can transform landscapes for future generations. It’s an honour to be recognised for turning an old landfill area into a vibrant ecosystem that supports biodiversity."

With £2.6 million invested, the council say the Kinneil Kerse project highlights the ongoing approach to addressing the environmental risks associated with former landfill sites. Scheduled for completion in 2025, the project aims to reduce environmental hazards and promote sustainable, nature-friendly spaces.

Congratulating those involved, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The transformation at Kinneil Kerse is a strong example of effective environmental restoration, enhancing habitats and creating new opportunities for biodiversity to flourish. The team’s dedicated work and careful approach have safeguarded vital habitats for wildlife, while creating a greener legacy for future generations.”