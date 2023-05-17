Permission has been granted to build a house in the grounds of Airlie House on Carronvale Road, Larbert

Graeme Fletcher was given permission to build a new house in the grounds of Airlie House on Carronvale Road, Larbert, after councillors visited the area to see for themselves.

The existing house has already been sub-divided into three homes and several proposals for the garden had been turned down in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, several councillors said that having seen the area, it was fairly common to see large houses with smaller houses built in front.

Among the ten objections made by several neighbours to the plans were concerns about the impact the development would have on the trees in the grounds as a Tree Preservation Order

Mr Fletcher told the committee that just one tree would be removed, a C-list Western Red Cedar tree, which is not native tree but a fast-growing evergreen.

The council’s landscape officer reported that she was concerned about the loss of the tree which she said was an “attractive, tall evergreen tree, which contributes positively to the local area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fletcher he assured councillors that he took the Tree Preservation Order very seriously and pledged that “for the removal of one tree at least another two trees will be put in place”.

Objectors were also concerned that the new house “would impact on the character of the area” and that the new access to and from Carronvale Road would not be safe.