Falkirk Council: Permission for new road in South Alloa
Permission was granted for Paterson Garden Buildings in South Alloa to make a new access point and a road that will take traffic away from homes on Kersie Terrace.
Councillors heard that part of the application involved widening an existing farm track – between Kersie Terrace and Kersie Mains Farm – while part would mean a new road being created.
The proposal will also mean upgrading the existing junction on Kersie Terrace.
A report by planning officers said the proposals will include removing some hedgerow to accommodate the wider junction but a new hedgerow along the eastern side of the new access road is proposed in its place.
Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst councillor Laura Murtagh said she welcomed the change and agreed with the officers’ assessment that the new route would improve road safety.
Councillor Gary Bouse, who also represents the ward, said he agreed that the change would move lorries away from the houses and the rest of the committee agreed to support the application.