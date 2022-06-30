Falkirk Council: People can have their say on council's local housing strategy

The survey will help identify the major housing issues affecting people living across the district and what matters to them most.

Tenants, residents’ groups, community councils, local clubs, local families, and individuals are all encouraged to give their views on the strategy for 2023-2028 through a ten-minute survey.

It is open to homeowners, those who rent from a private landlord, the council or a housing association – and people who stay with their parents.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council is asking for views on its housing strategy

The local housing strategy sets out how Falkirk Council and its partners plan to address housing issues and demand in the area over the next five years.

It is a legal requirement for local authorities and is reviewed by the Scottish Government before approval and publishing.

The council says its six priorities for the strategy are: Place Making & Communities; Preventing & Addressing Homelessness; Specialist Provision, Independent Living, Armed Forces, Key Workers and Gypsy/Travellers: Energy Efficiency, Fuel Poverty & Climate Change; Improving Housing Conditions; and Housing, Health & Social Care Integration.

Councillor Gary Bouse, portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “Falkirk continues to be a popular place to live. The local housing strategy is about building and improving the homes our residents need, adapting to tackle climate change, and making housing accessible to people and families who want to call the Falkirk district their home.

“It sets out our housing priorities for the next five years, so it’s vital we get as many responses as possible from across our communities.”

Consultation on the strategy closes on July 31.