Falkirk Council’s Employment and Training Unit (ETU) marked its 20th anniversary last month and is currently based in Grangemouth Municipal Buildings.

The ETU contributes to national government policy and the priorities of local communities, creating pathways to ensure fair and sustainable job opportunities for our participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering programmes of support, training, employment and modern apprenticeship, the service works with unemployed and underemployed Falkirk residents aged 15 to 67.

Marking 20 years of Falkirk Council's Employment and Training Unit. Pic: Lisa Evans

Over the last ten years the ETU has supported 10,894 people through employability support provision - resulting in more than 4000 job and modern apprenticeship starts.

A key objective for Falkirk Council’s plan for next five years is around opportunity, attainment and reducing inequalities, and the employment and training unit holds an important role - particularly in eradicating poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah McCully, service manager ,said: “It has been a privilege to support our communities over the last 20 years, and the Employment and Training Unit remains ready to help those most in need of employability support across the area.

“Our staff, partners and participants all work tremendously hard to achieve better progression options and positive outcomes contributing to our local economy, skills of the workforce and the eradication of child poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad