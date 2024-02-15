Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Orchard Hotel had already started removing the wall, taking down a large area to create easier access to the hotel and bar’s car park for delivery vehicles, before they applied for planning permission.

And despite the concerns of neighbours – and the fact that the hotel has been subject to 12 enforcement enquiries over the years – members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee narrowly voted to allow the work to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular bar and restaurant sits at the corner of Kerse Lane and Orchard Street in Falkirk.

Objections had been received about the proposal to remove the wall. Pic: Michael Gillen

Its frontage overlooks a busy town centre area with shops, restaurants and businesses. But the rear of the building, with the wall and car park, is in a quiet, mainly residential street.

Planning officers argued that the wall, which dates back to 1890, was an important boundary between the two areas, commercial and residential.

Local councillor Lorna Binnie also addressed the meeting on behalf of neighbours who said they were concerned about a loss of privacy and increased noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also argued that the changes will not solve parking and access issues Orchard Street residents currently face.

The Orchard Hotelin the heart of Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

Councillor Binnie asked members to respect the history and character of the area and take neighbours’ concerns into account.

But some of the councillors who had been on a site visit had doubts about the value of the wall, pointing out that it had been heavily repaired with brick, over many years, and at some sections was leaning precariously.

Baillie Billy Buchanan said he had concerns that the wall “was ready to collapse at any time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Gary Bouse also argued that taking the wall down would make the street safer for residents as large vehicles could get off the street to make their deliveries.

Members were told that the hotel has a history of making changes before planning permission is in place.

Three enforcement enquiries that are still ongoing include an unauthorised beer garden, which is now the subject of an appeal to the planning review body.