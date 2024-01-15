Falkirk Council: Officials say they are working hard to ensure drains are kept clear to reduce flooding risk

Council officials say they are working hard to keep up with street cleansing to ensure that blocked drains don’t lead to flooding during heavy rain.

Following several periods of heavy rainfall in recent months, residents and motorists have highlighted that flooded areas tend to be where drains are blocked.

On Christmas day one side of the A9 between the Rosebank roundabout at Camelon and Ronades Road was covered in surface water which only went down after several days.

However, when the water did clear a survey of the area of road showed that most of the drains were blocked with silt, leaves and twigs.

Falkirk Council say they are working to clear blocked drains. Pic: Michael Gillen

One motorist said: “This is a very busy stretch of road and any disruption causes an impact. It’s lucky that this time it occurred during the school holidays or it would have caused even more impact with people going to and from St Mungo’s High and St Francis Primary.

"But you only have to look at the number of trees along the road to see how there can be so much debris if regular sweeping doesn’t take place.”

Residents in the Braes have also complained that blocked drains have led to flooding issues in and around their villages.

But Falkirk Council says it does target areas with higher leaf fall to ensure roads and pavements are kept safe for those using them.

The A9 between Camelon and Bainsford was badly flooded last month with blocked drains leaving no where for rainwater to go. Pic: Michael Gillen

A council spokesperson said: “Road sweeping is carried out on a range of frequencies dependant on the location and the unique demand of each area.

“The sweeping schedule from autumn until February relies on a season adjustments approach to target areas that have a higher leaf fall.

“This protects the council’s infrastructure as well as providing safer roads and walking routes for its communities.”

They added that Falkirk Council currently has 11 roadsweepers in total with nine able to sweep roads/paths and the other two large mechanical sweepers used for channel cleaning only.

Many drains around the district are blocked like this which can contribute to flooding. Pic: Michael Gillen

The spokesperson added that gully cleaning across the district is carried out on a “cyclical and reactive basis”.