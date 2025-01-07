Falkirk Council officers say no to controversial Carronshore homes plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial plans to build 150 houses on farmland in Falkirk will come before councillors for a decision later this month.

A report by planning officers recommends refusal for Taylor Wimpey’s plans to build on part of Roughlands Farm, Mill Road, Carronshore, but elected members will have the final say.

There have been 113 objections to the development according to the report that will be considered by councillors on January 15.

The application seeks planning permission in principle to develop the five-hectare site, bound by farmland and housing, with Webster Avenue, Roughlands Drive and New Carron Road surrounding the fields.

The farm land where developer Taylor Wimpey wants to build 150 homes. Pic: Michael Gillen

The land is mainly agricultural, although there are three cottages within the site, adjacent to Webster Avenue.

The farmland is at the edge of Carronshore and Stenhousemuir, both of which have seen rapid growth in the last 20 years, with more than 2600 houses built in nearby Kinnaird Village.

Concerns that have been raised by members of the public include capacity at schools and nurseries, including Larbert High School which is already the largest non-denominational school in Scotland.

If councillors agree to the proposals, a contribution of £750,667.50 would be requested for the work needed to increase capacity at local school and nurseries.

Other issues include access to health services, increased traffic and road safety, pollution and a loss of greenbelt land.

Planning officers also have concerns about a new development on greenbelt land while there are still “pressures on infrastructure arising from growth”.

NHS Forth Valley has advised the council that all but one of the local medical practices are at capacity and not taking new patients.

A contribution is therefore requested at a rate of £1,143 per unit. The contribution is index linked to keep pace with inflation.

The plans to build on a small part of Roughlands Farm were examined by councillors at a special hearing in September, which was a chance to ask questions and request more information.

The report from officers raised concerns about the number of houses planned for the small piece of land and questions that it could contain the 300 car parking spaces that would be required.

The report also highlights safety concerns for children walking to school, with no safe, direct route at the moment.

The application will be considered at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s planning committee on January 15 at 10 am, in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.