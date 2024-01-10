News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Objections to Brightons phone mast to be heard by councillors

Objections to a telecommunications mast in Brightons will be considered by councillors next week.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT
A retrospective application from CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd will be heard by Falkirk Council’s planning committee next Wednesday, January 17.

The application is for the installation of telecommunications apparatus including monopole and associated cabinets at a site to the south of Kirklea, Maddiston Road, Brightons.

Approval was granted in 2021 for a mast and associated equipment but services below ground meant it could not be erected and was instead built nearby.

The controversial mast in Maddiston Road, Brightons. Picture: Google MapsThe controversial mast in Maddiston Road, Brightons. Picture: Google Maps
The controversial mast in Maddiston Road, Brightons. Picture: Google Maps

A report to Falkirk Council’s planning committee says that it “has taken the applicant a considerable length of time to submit the necessary additional information required to determine the application”.

Brightons Community Council has raised concerns about the mast, which towers over lampposts and trees nearby.

Four objections have been received from members of the public, one of whom has asked permission to speak to the planning committee about his concerns.

