A new planning application to build 21 bungalows on greenbelt land in Dennyloanhead, Falkirk, is no longer suggesting it will be a ‘retirement village’.

A previous application, made by Barleyfield Retirement Village Ltd to build on land to the east of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road, Dennyloanhead. was the subject of a pre-determination hearing by Falkirk Council.

At that meeting, councillors said that more clarity was needed on whether the development was to be a retirement village or not.

That application has now been withdrawn and a new planning application in principle has been put forward by Barleyfield Developments Ltd.

The new application is for 21 houses, rather than 33 as originally suggested, although they will still be bungalows.

The land being proposed for use is described as “rough grassland with scrub” and “considered poor to average from an ecology viewpoint”, according to the application.

At the pre-determination hearing, councillors said they wanted more detail on the retirement village plans and confirmation that the land in question is not suitable for agriculture.

A supporting statement with the latest planning application includes a report from the The Scottish Agricultural College which states that the site “is of no current agricultural value and that any attempt to bring it into agricultural production would be extremely difficult, costly and economically unjustified”.