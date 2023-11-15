Upheaval and diversions in the heart of Falkirk town centre will end this weekend when an £800,000 project is completed.

The public realm work in Lint Riggs and Newmarket Street has lasted 30 weeks.

Traffic was banned, bus stops moved and pedestrians faced diversions to reach their destination but Falkirk Council say the complex project will be worth it.

However, retailers say the project has impacted their trade, particularly in the run up to the festive period.

Falkirk Council say things will be back to normal by Monday, November 20. Pic: Michael Gillen

Lauren Brown of Sisters and Misters in Lint Riggs said: “It’s definitely had an impact on traders. It was the nail in the coffin for Wilkies with customers not able to get off the bus nearby.

"The timing with the works continuing so close to Christmas has not been good. We’ll all be glad to see the back of it.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are on target for the improvement works at Lint Riggs and Newmarket Street to be completed by Friday, November 17 with buses reverting to original routes from Monday, November 20.

“There are a few small pieces of work ongoing to address the normal project snagging issues related to such a complex and large project. However these will not affect pedestrians or access to shops and businesses.

“Our focus has been on getting the site re-opened as planned for the critical festive trading period and we urge shoppers to support the businesses and ‘think local’ when spending.”