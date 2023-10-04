Parents can sign up their newborn as library members when registering their birth, thanks to a new campaign.

Falkirk Council’s library services and registry teams are working together to make sure every baby born in the area has access to the education and welfare benefits of Falkirk’s libraries.

It’s part of a Scottish Government initiative called Every Child a Library Member, enabling every child and family in Scotland access to the vital resources and support that public libraries offer.

Since the programme started in July, more than 125 babies have received a My 1st Library Card, allowing them and their families access to library services in the Falkirk area.

Councillor Gary Bouse, Falkirk Council’s portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “Falkirk’s Libraries are the cornerstones of our communities, providing access to vital services and resources – but also introducing children to lifelong learning.

"Ensuring that every bairn across the district has the best start in life is incredibly important and our Every Child a Library Member campaign is another great addition to making Scotland the best place in the world to grow up."

Louise Graham, Falkirk Council's team leader library services, said: "Libraries bring families together through learning, expression and play, so we’re proud to support the Every Child a Library Member campaign. Reading and playing with your baby helps build their emotional, language and early literacy skills, and our Bookbug groups can be a great way for new parents to meet each other in a safe, warm space.”

Fiona Mitchell, Falkirk Council’s chief registrar, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with libraries with this great initiative. Offering library membership when registering a baby’s birth is an ideal time to engage with parents and we are thrilled that to date there has been a good uptake in enrolment.”

When a family visits the Falkirk Council registry office in Newmarket Street, the registrar offers them the chance for their child to become a library member.

Details are recorded and transferred securely to the library services teams. The registrar gives the family a special My 1st Library Card and a leaflet that tells them about library membership.