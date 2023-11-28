Falkirk could have a new town hall in four years time – if everything goes to plan.

A draft timescale reveals that Falkirk Council expects to complete the purchase of the Callendar Square shopping centre and the Antonine Hotel in January 2024 with demolition beginning the following month.

The site should be cleared by May 2025 with a two-year construction project due to begin in the summer of 2025.

The High Street site would include a theatre, library and civic space which it is hoped will regenerate the town centre.

Pic: Contributed

Following a fit out, the new town hall would be open by November 2027.

All this is detailed in a report going to a meeting of Falkirk Council on December 6.

The report gives details of the acquisition of the site which is currently underway. The shopping centre and gym will close at the end of this year with the Department of Works and Pension and Antonine Hotel already vacant.

However, the report notes that since May, those selling the centre and hotel have sold the multi-storey car park to another party, and “this change obviously complicated the negotiations”. But it adds the new owner is prepared to sign the “Car Park agreement” previously outlined in the report to council in May as a condition of the overall purchase with the intention of retaining and investment in the property.

The report also details progress on the soon-to-be-completed demolition of the former Falkirk Town Hall and Municipal Buildings site in preparation for its sale for potential development generating revenue to help fund the replacement venue.

The site will be handed back to the council by May next year and enclosed with safety fencing to discourage fly tipping and antisocial behaviour occurring until the site is sold.

Members will hear that financing the project continues to be challenging. Current plans involve using funds from the Scottish and UK Government Growth Deal, the sale of surplus council sites and the existing capital budget, but close monitoring will continue to take place.

The report also explains that until a final business case is prepared with details on all aspects of the project, only an estimated cost can be offered at this time. The council will continue to be updated as the project progresses.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services, said: “We hope elected members will be pleased to hear the purchase of the Callendar Square and Antonine Hotel sites is so close to completion and that this major transformation project is progressing at pace.

“It is also encouraging to see the former Municipal Buildings site almost cleared and that it will be available for sale in 2024 with the money raised going towards the cost of the new Falkirk Town Hall.