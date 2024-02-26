Falkirk Council: New temporary footpath as Westfield A9/A904 upgrade continues
Falkirk Council’s infrastructure improvement project will transform the A9/A904 at Westfield around Falkirk Stadium and the Helix Park which it hopes will stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities for locals.
The work is being carried out by Balfour Beatty and the plans include creating dual carriageways, removing Midthorn Bridge, constructing a new roundabout at the West Mains/Laurieston Road junction, and installing crossing signals at Westfield roundabout.
A new roundabout will also be built on the A9 next to the Helix, providing access to the proposed Gateway development.
As part of this work the footpath leading from the Helix under the Midthorn underpass towards the Falkirk Stadium is closed until further notice.
Anyone looking to access the park from the stadium site or vice versa, should use the alternative signposted route, crossing the A904 at the traffic lights closer to Westfield Roundabout.
By the of the week, a temporary footpath will be constructed to provide a more direct route from the Midthorn underpass onto the A904 next to Evans Halshaw.
A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The closure of the footpath allows Balfour Beatty to continue work on the ambitious A9/A904 Westfield project, the largest and most significant infrastructure investment within Falkirk Council's innovative Tax Incremental Finance programme.”
The project is due to be completed by the end of 2025.
Balfour Beatty will also deliver environmental benefits by planting over 1700 trees, 9000 hedgerow plants, 7500 mix plants and 5000 reed plants on the site.