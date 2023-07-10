All of Falkirk Council’s 16,000 tenants can use the rat control service which will operate for an initial 12-month period.

Based on guidance from the local authority’s environmental health team, it was agreed to look at the possibility of introducing of this service for tenants with the council saying it was “recognising responsibilities as their landlord”.

It follows a campaign from people living across the district to get the service reinstated with campaigners thanking the council for “listening to tenants” who say they have struggled to pay for the cost of private pest control.

Falkirk Council is launching a service for tenants who are affected by rats in their homes. Pic: Falkirk Council

Announcing the decision, the council said it was “considered appropriate” during this initial period that costs should be covered through the Housing Revenue Account budget.

To access the service, tenants have two ways to report issues relating to vermin by phoning on 01324 506070 or via email to [email protected]

Once a report is received, the contractor will attend normally within two working days, and start work to eradicate the infestation. In most cases this can be done in up to three visits.

Councillor Gary Bouse, housing portfolio holder said: “This new service is seen as a positive initiative by the housing service as landlord, and I am sure that its introduction will be welcomed by our tenants. The new service will be reviewed after 12 months as part of the 2024/25 rent review, and we will be speaking to tenants to get their views on the success of the scheme.

“Rats are attracted by the smells generated by food waste so safe and sealed disposal of organic waste is a major deterrent to any potential infestations. We’d ask our tenants for their ongoing support in recycling correctly and full advice is available from www.falkirk.gov.uk/recycling.”

The introduction of the service was agreed in June and now contractors Contego Environmental Services Ltd will operate the service for an initial period.