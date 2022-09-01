Falkirk Council: New plans approved for works at Polmont garden centre

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klondyke Group Ltd had applied for planning permission to erect an office, storage building, car parking and a landscape display area.

The planning application was for the landscaping business Cartmore Building Supplies beside the garden centre.

Councillors on Falkirk Council’s planning committee had delayed making a decision on the proposals at their meeting in June for members to have a site visit amid concerns over flooding in the area.

The application was for land beside Klondyke Garden Centre, near Polmont

Committee convener Billy Buchanan and Councillor James Kerr had expressed concerns that the land around the garden centre had been overdeveloped, recalling when intense flash flooding caused cars to float in the car park of the nearby Premier Inn.

An updated report from SEPA regarding flooding issues was also requested.

The report from planning officers stated SEPA’s latest submission reinforces the council’s position that the proposed development “would not unacceptably impact flood risk either within or outwith the site”.

Councillors at Wednesday’s committee heard that since the last meeting planning officers had received correspondence from Richard Leonard MSP on behalf of Cartmore raising concerns of “a distressing situation”.

The applicant said “their inability to complete improvements due to a lack of planning permission is impacting negatively on their ability to continue to trade”.

They expressed concerns about the working conditions for staff and customers and the negative impact the site’s appearance is having on their image, with the report adding: “They wish to remain in Polmont, but should they be unable to develop the site to the standard that reflects well on them as a company, they may be forced to reconsider their ability to trade from this site which could lead to a loss of business and jobs in the area.”

The proposal was approved by councillors at the meeting this week.

A second planning application by Klondyke Group Ltd was also approved at the meeting.

A decision on it too had been delayed at the last meeting for a site visit.