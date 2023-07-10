The new lighting system in the sports centre will reduce electricity consumption by five per cent and save almost eight tonnes of carbon, the equivalent emissions of providing electricity to around 15 homes. It’s part of a series of upgrades being carried out across Council properties by contractor BMES, in partnership with Falkirk Council’s Facilities and Energy and Climate change teams.

The new system will pay off its initial investment within five years – while being much greener than the previous lights.

The new lights at Grangemouth Sports Complex come with the added benefit of being dimmable – an example of intelligent design, with the system adapting to minimum lighting requirements for different sports, such as badminton, yoga or basketball.

Climate change lead officer Claire Gibson (L) and Cllr Bryan Deakin (R) with staff at Grangemouth Sports Complex. Pic: Falkirk Council

Other sites set to benefit from the energy saving programme of work include the Falkirk Stadium, Grangemouth’s social work offices and several schools in the area.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Falkirk Council’s portfolio holder for climate change, said: “The new modern lighting system at Grangemouth Sports Complex will save money and reduce the building’s carbon output. It’s part of our commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions on building energy use by 2030.”